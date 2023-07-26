STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA COUNTY OF HAMPSHIRE TO WIT: The Hampshire County Board of Education held a regular meeting, their second (2 nd) meeting of the 2023-2024 school year, on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Offices of the Hampshire County Board of Education. The following Board members were in attendance: Mr. Ed Morgan, President; Mr. Matthew Trimble, Vice President and Mr. Bernard Hott, Mrs. Corena Mongold and Ms. Kim Poland, members. President Morgan called the meeting to order at 6:31 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. I. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the agenda. Mr. Trimble moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously. II. APPEARANCES: There were no appearances. III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the July 3, 2023 minutes. Ms. Poland moved approval with Mrs. Mongold seconding the motion that passed unanimously. IV. PRESENTATION: Focus on school performance, student outcomes, academics associated with Board goals and actions to improve student achievement and well-being. (Superintendent Pancione and Patty Lipps.) V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS: Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the following consent agenda items: A. Finance Items: Bills to be paid Budget revisions B. Personnel: 2 1. Transfer and Employment of Professional Personnel: a. Employ Catlin Monroe as a Speech Pathologist (001-06) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. b. Transfer Kayla Shawen from Special Education Teacher at Romney Middle to Special Education Teacher at Augusta Elementary (201-37) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. c. Employ Tammy Malone and Taylor Fazenbaker as substitute teachers (001-56) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. d. Employ Mary Conlon as a long-term substitute Art Teacher (206/207-60) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. e. Employ Robert Nixon as a long-term substitute Special Education Teacher at Slanesville Elementary (207-76) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. f. Employ Elliott Mihelic as an Itinerant Music Teacher at Romney Elementary (206-93) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. g. Employ John Eckstine as the Music Teacher/Band Instructor at Romney Middle (402- 103) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. h. Transfer Michelle Poland from Grade 5 Teacher at Slanesville Elementary to Grade 4 Teacher at Slanesville Elementary (207-108) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. i. Transfer Samantha Barnes from Pre-School/Special Needs Teacher at Capon Bridge Elementary to Pre-School/Special Needs Teacher at Slanesville Elementary (207-109) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. j. Transfer Brittany Cunningham from a long-term substitute for World Language Exploration Teacher at Romney Middle to a long-term substitute for a Grade 2 Teacher at Slanesville Elementary (207-111) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. k. Transfer Jordan Richardson from a Special Education Teacher at Hampshire High to a Physical Education/Health Teacher at Hampshire High (501-113) effective for the 2023- 2024 school year. 2. Resignation and Retirement of Professional Personnel: a. Approve the resignation of Beth Loy as a long-term substitute for a Math Teacher at Capon Bridge Middle effective July 5, 2023. b. Approve the resignation of Joshua Crawford as English Teacher at Hampshire High effective July 5, 2023. c. Approve the resignation of Craig Nething as the Health and Physical Education Teacher at Hampshire High effective July 6, 2023. d. Approve the resignation of Stephanie Shanholtz as Reading Specialist at Augusta Elementary effective July 14, 2023. e. Approve the resignation of Shannon Westover as a county-wide Social Worker effective July 10, 2023. f. Approve the resignation of Julieanne Buckley as the Physical Education, Health, and Drivers Education Teacher at Hampshire High effective July 11, 2023. g. Approve the resignation of Megan Fuller, Assistant Principal at Hampshire High, effective July 14, 2023. h. Approve the resignation of Jennifer Nation as Mathematics Teacher at Romney Middle, effective July 15, 2023. 3 i. Approve the resignation of Wendy Anderson, Speech Pathologist, effective August 22, 2023. j. Approve the resignation of Helena Nicole as a long-term substitute for Special Education at Romney Elementary effective July 17, 2023. 3. Transfer and Employment of Service Personnel: a. Employ Ashley Clem as a substitute Aide (001-34) effective July 19, 2023. b. Employ Ashley Clem as substitute Cook (001-35) effective July 19, 2023. c. Employ Mark Shanholtz as a substitute Custodian (001-36) effective July 19, 2023. d. Re-employ Lisa Catlett as an Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide with Route CB3/HH7 at Hampshire High (501-50) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. (This action removes this employee from the preferred recall list.) e. Transfer Jeanne Milleson from Secretary at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary to Secretary/Accountant at Hampshire High (501-52) effective July 19, 2023. f. Transfer Cindy Parker from Cafeteria Manager/Cook at Romney Elementary to Cafeteria Manager/Cook at Slanesville Elementary (207-53) effective for the 2023- 2024 school year. g. Re-employ Denise Miller as an Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide/Pre-K ECCAT at Capon Bridge Elementary (209-54) effective for the 2023-2024 school year. (This action removes this employee from the preferred recall list.) 4. Transfer and Employment of Extracurricular Personnel: a. Employ Shyann Strawderman as Assistant Volleyball Coach at Hampshire High (501- 21) effective for the season of the sport. 5. Resignation of Extracurricular Personnel: a. Approve the resignation of Kelsey Brooks as the cross-country Coach at Capon Bridge Middle effective July 9, 2023. 6. Other: a. Permission to post for a Vision/Orientation and Mobility Teacher for up to 10 hours per week for the 2023-2024 school year. b. Approve the leave of absence of Laura Brill, Kindergarten Teacher at Capon Bridge Elementary, from approximately August 14 through October 24, 2023. (This leave falls under state and federal guidelines.) c. Permission to post for a Kindergarten Teacher at Capon Bridge Elementary. d. Approve the payment of Walter Dennison to train/mentor and complete HVAC projects with maintenance staff at the rate of $65 per hour, as needed, for up to 30 hours per week for up to 52 weeks effective July 1, 2023. e. Permission for Rachel Lanam Moving Mountains Accessibility Services LLC to conduct interpreting services for the week of July 31 at rate of $3600. f. Rescind the posting of General Maintenance/Locksmith (001-42) and General Maintenance/Electrician (001-49). g. Permission to post for General Maintenance/Carpenter- two positions. h. Approve revisions to Critical Needs Policy for Substitute Teachers Policy 4120. 4 7. Volunteers: a. Hampshire High: Maria Nelson b. Capon Bridge Elementary: Terry Bailes, Mary Bowman, Arleen Carbaugh, Beth Delawder, Susan Gano, Paula Holsinger, Nancy Hott, Peggy LaFollette and Doris Mowrey. Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mrs. Mongold seconding the motion that passed unanimously. VI. NON-CONSENT ITEMS: A. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the second reading of Policy 3055 - Open Enrollment. Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mr. Hott seconding the motion that passed unanimously. B. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members award the custodial supply bid to General Sales of Virginia, effective July 1, 2023. Ms. Poland moved approval with Mr. Hott seconding the motion that passed unanimously. C. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the MOU with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College and West Virginia University Parkersburg to allow students to complete their observations and residency hours in elementary classrooms. Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mrs. Mongold seconding the motion that passed unanimously. D. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the first reading of Policy 2371 Hope Scholarship Program. Mr. Hott moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously. E. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve revisions to Policy 1030 – Board Meetings – to include “Emergency Meetings”. Ms. Poland moved approval with Mr. Trimble seconding the motion that passed unanimously. F. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the first reading of Policy 2121- The Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act. Mr. Hott moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously. VII. OTHER: Superintendent Pancione shared the following: bleacher update at Hampshire High, installation of doors at Hampshire High and scheduling a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary. President Morgan asked Superintendent Pancione to reach out to elementary principals and let them know that members of the FFA alumni would be willing to spread 5 mulch if requested. Also, that local food banks had reached out to him as an avenue for community service. The meeting was adjourned at 6:56 p. m.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.