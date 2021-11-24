Breakfast
Nov. 29 - French Toast minis, fruit, juice, milk.
Nov. 30 - Sausage biscuit sandwich, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Dec. 1 - Cherry strudel, cereal, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
Dec. 2 - Breakfast pizza, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Dec. 3 - Pancake w/syrup, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Lunch
Nov. 29 - Tangerine chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice pilaf, whole grain chicken egg roll, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Nov. 30 - Cream turkey on biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, applesauce, banana, milk.
Dec. 1 - Meatloaf, w/w roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple crisp, pudding, fresh fruit, milk.
Dec. 2 - Tangerine chicken, steamed, broccoli, brown rice pilaf, whole grain chicken egg roll, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Dec. 3 - Chicken nuggets w/sauces, tossed salad, w/w roll, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, cheese stick, milk.
