Breakfast
Sept. 20 - Chicken on Biscuit, pear cup, cereal, juice, milk.
Sept. 21 - Breakfast pizza, Mandarin orange cup, yogurt, juice, milk.
Sept. 22 - French toast minis, fruit, juice, milk.
Sept. 23 - Sausage biscuit sandwich, fruit, yogurt, juice, milk
Sept. 24 - Cinnamon bread, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Lunch
Sept. 20 - Tomato soup, toasted grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots w/ranch dressing, pineapple chunks, milk.
Sept. 21 - Fish w/tarter sauce, w/w roll, jelly, mac & cheese, salad w/tomatoes/cucumbers, mixed fruit, milk.
Sept. 22 - Turkey & dressing supreme, w/w roll, variety jelly, sweet potatoes, Mandarin oranges, banana, green beans, milk.
Sept. 23 - Pizza, corn, tossed salad, chilled peaches, vanilla or chocolate pudding, milk.
Sept. 24 - Chicken nuggets w/sauces, tossed salad, w/w roll, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, cheese stick, milk.
