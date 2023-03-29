new

WVUToday 

Beginning in Fall 2023, WVU will offer additional financial assistance to qualifying first-time freshmen with the WVU Pledge in hopes of removing any barriers to attaining a college education.

West Virginia University will offer additional financial assistance to incoming first-time freshmen with the launch of the WVU Pledge, a last-dollar-in aid program for qualifying Promise Scholarship recipients, set to begin with the fall 2023 semester. 

“It is imperative that we remove as many barriers as possible to allow our brightest West Virginia students access to higher education,” President Gordon Gee said during his spring State of the University address on Monday (March 27). 

