Hampshire High School held its annual National Honor Society induction on Nov. 28. Forty four juniors and seniors were inducted. New members completed a rigorous application process in order to be considered for membership. All members must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average and no discipline infractions to be considered for the prestigious organization. Dale Myers served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker. Myers is a local pastor and serves as the chaplain for the high school football team.
This year’s officers are President Peyton Duncan, Vice President Ryan Quick, Treasurer Robert Quick, Secretary Victoria Swisher and Community Service Coordinators Reagan Rowzee and Katie Dice. Chapter advisors are Amanda Bradfield and Meaghan Stehle.
The following students were inducted into NHS: Rose Agnew, Emily Arellano, Ethan Burkett, Chase Burton, Joseph Charlton, McKenna Cook, Mulledy Cook, Tyla Crane, Samantha Cudlipp, Caden Davis, Dominick Digruttolo, Kendall Fishel, Melanie Good, Jordan Gray, Evie Groves, Jocelyn Hartman, Grant Hicks, Vanessa Hicks, Austin Hines, Hailee Jenkins, Daniella Knight, Hanna Lee, Noah Lipps, Alanna McDuffie, Canyon Nichols, Elizabeth Pryor, Brady Pyles, Kaitlyn Shockey, Nathan Sions II, Alexandria Spencer, Aubree Walden, Teagan Werner, Elisha Roksandich, Carlina Sardo, Jackson Savage, Wade Shreve, Mackenzie Smith, Dakota Strawderman, Dylan Streisel, Brayden Stump, Laney Tierney, Taylor Treadway, Eliza Vanmeter and Kierra Westfall.
