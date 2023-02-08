There were 20 total Hampshire County students on WVU’s Dean’s and President’s lists for the Fall 2022 semester – 15 on the Dean’s List and five on the President’s List.
President’s List:
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 8:48 pm
Cody Eyler, Rio
David Mayfield, Springfield
Kellsey Savage, Augusta
Cynthia Shaffer, Springfield
Nathan Wilson, Romney
Dean’s List:
Heidi Carman, Springfield
Madison Corbin, Springfield
Angela Fagga, Romney
Chasity Fout, Augusta
David Keaton, Springfield
Kaley McDermeit, Romney
Dario Messina, Romney
Lucas Moreland, Romney
Jason Ramey, Augusta
Alexis Ravenscroft, Romney
Breanna Spring, Romney
Ella Staley, Augusta
Gavin Tharp, Springfield
Makayla Whelan, Purgitsville
Kendra Wolford, Romney
16 earn Shepherd honors
Out of the 900 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the Fall 2022 semester, 16 are from Hampshire.
From Augusta: River Felicity Boward, Zoe Grim, Emily Dawn Ratliff, Lillian R. Robbins
From Bloomery: Renee Ann Killough
Capon Bridge: Audree R. Carpenter, Tessa Jane Carpenter, Savannah Morgan Garrett, Jacob Evan Medina
From Romney: Beverly S. Dean, Kaitlyn Rebecca Hartman, Benjamin C. Lambert, Emma Taylor Shreve, Paul R. Teter
From Springfield: Maryanna Milleson, Meredith G. Milleson
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
Hampshire students earn Shepherd scholarships
The following students have been awarded privately-funded scholarships from the Shepherd University Foundation.
The Foundation will provide over $2.1 million in student, faculty and program support for the 2022-23 academic year.
Augusta:
Lillian Robbins – The Shepherd Fund
Bloomery:
Renee Killough – Ruth Yates Family Scholarship, Phil Porterfield Women’s Volleyball Program Scholarship
Capon Bridge:
Savannah Garrett—Delta Sigma Pi Business Scholarship, Carl K. Rauch and Susan Besaw Rauch Endowed Scholarship for Business
Colton Heavner—S. Dallas Cooley Scholarship
Romney:
Beverly Dean—Barbara Puckett Greenstreet Scholarship, Myra H. Ault Scholarship
Zoe Keib—Noah Jayce Washington Scholarship Award
Paul Teter—C. David and Barbara Miller Scholarship
Springfield:
Meredith Milleson—Rubye Clyde McCormick Scholarship
Maryanna Milleson—Burkhart Legacy Scholarship, Carl K. Rauch Endowed Scholarship for Science and Science Education
