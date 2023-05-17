The Hampshire County Board of Education held a special meeting, their thirty-eighth (38th) meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Offices of the Hampshire County Board of Education.
The following Board members were in attendance: Mr. Ed Morgan, President; Mr. Matthew Trimble, Vice President and Mr. Bernard Hott, Mrs. Corena Mongold and Ms. Kim Poland, members.
PURPOSE: A special meeting was held for the purpose of conducting a work session and a student hearing. Other items were also addressed.
President Morgan called the meeting to order at 12:04 p.m.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
I. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the agenda. Mr. Trimble moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
II. APPEARANCES:
A. Shirley O’Dell, Executive Secretary to the Superintendent, requested that Board members “right a wrong” by reinstating the vacation policy to reflect years of service instead of 10 vacation days for all 240 and 252 day employees.
B. James W. See, III, Transportation Supervisor, requested that Board members reinstate the vacation policy to reflect years of service.
III. WORK SESSION:
Vacation Policy – Board members discussed revisiting the policy. Questions were asked of those in attendance. President Morgan requested that this policy be placed on the June 5, 2023, Board agenda.
Budget – 2023-2024 – Denise Hott, Finance Director, discussed the budget at length. Necessary paperwork will be sent to the local paper and website for perusal by community members before it is approved.
Assets – The sale of John J. Cornwell Elementary will be held June 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Board members requested that the grass be mowed around the school before the sale.
Progress on bond work (HHS improvements) – Board members requested that the costs associated with the remodeling of the bathrooms be looked at again. Superintendent Pancione will reach out to the architect.
Finalize letter to county commissioners – Board members completed this as well.
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the May 1, 2023 minutes. Mr. Trimble moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the following
consent agenda items:
A. Finance Item: Bills
B. Personnel:
1. Transfer and Employment of Professional Personnel:
- Employ Matthew Mihalko as a Mathematics Teacher at Hampshire High (501-20) effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Transfer Kim Parzych from Grade 5 Teacher at Romney Elementary to English Teacher at Romney Middle (402-28) effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Transfer Ashley Ruckman from Grade 5 Teacher at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary to Grade 3 Teacher at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary (208-47) effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
Employ Brooke Frye as a substitute School Nurse (001-96) effective May 10, 2023.
Resignation and Retirement of Professional Personnel:
Approve the retirement of Carla Hart, Special Education Teacher at Capon Bridge Elementary, effective June 30, 2023.
Approve the resignation of Hannah Raines, Grade 3 Teacher at Augusta Elementary, effective June 30, 2023.
- Transfer and Employment of Service Personnel:
- a. Transfer Roger Nestor from School Bus Operator for Route RE4 to School Bus Operator for Route AE6 (001-20) effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Resignation and Retirement of Service Personnel:
- Approve the retirement of Steven Hott as Maintenance Supervisor for Hampshire County Schools, effective June 30, 2023.
- Approve the resignation of Paula Eschenfelder as Cook at Hampshire High effective May 15, 2023.
- Transfer and Employment of Extracurricular Personnel:
- Employ Luciah Richardson as Assistant Volleyball Coach at Hampshire High (501-08) effective for the season of the sport.
- Resignation of Extracurricular Personnel:
- Approve the resignation of Chad VanMeter as Athletic Director for Romney Middle effective June 30, 2023.
- Other:
- Approve the intermittent leave of absence of Amanda Billmeyer, Special Education Director, from May 2 through May 23, 2023. (This falls under state and federal guidelines.)
- Permission to post for an Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide/Kindergarten ECCAT at Slanesville Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Permission to post for a Pre-Kindergarten Teacher at Capon Bridge Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Permission to post for an Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide/Pre-K ECCAT at Capon Bridge Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Volunteers:
- Capon Bridge Middle: Pearl Puffinberger
Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mrs. Mongold seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
VI. NON-CONSENT ITEM:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the First Reading of Policy 3130 – Alternative Education Programs.
Mr. Hott moved approval with Mrs. Mongold seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
VII. Student hearing: 4:00 p.m. A student hearing was held.
Superintendent Pancione requested an executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mr. Morgan seconding the motion that passed unanimously. Executive session began at 5:55 p.m. Open session resumed at 6:28 p.m. after Mr. Trimble made a motion to return to open session with Mr. Hott seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:30 p. m.
