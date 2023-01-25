The Hampshire County Community Foundation is now accepting applications from local organizations serving a wide variety of needs. Grants for Animal Welfare, Arts & Culture, Children & Youth, Community & Economic Development, Education, the Environment, Health & Wellness and Human Services will be awarded this spring. 

Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, public schools, churches and civic groups serving Hampshire County can apply for grants of up to $1000.  

