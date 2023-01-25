The Hampshire County Community Foundation is now accepting applications from local organizations serving a wide variety of needs. Grants for Animal Welfare, Arts & Culture, Children & Youth, Community & Economic Development, Education, the Environment, Health & Wellness and Human Services will be awarded this spring.
Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, public schools, churches and civic groups serving Hampshire County can apply for grants of up to $1000.
Funding for the Winter/Spring Grants program is made possible through the Hampshire County Community Impact Fund and the William Brady and Jean Taylor Rannells Fund.
“The Community Impact Fund was established in 2006 by the Foundation’s charter board to help meet ever-changing needs in Hampshire County,” said Amy Pancake, Community Foundation director. “This is the Foundation’s unrestricted fund and gives us flexibility in grantmaking and the ability to support a wide range of charitable causes,” she added.
Pancake said the William Brady and Jean Taylor Rannells Fund were also established in 2006 as a tribute to the donor’s parents and supports youth and health programs in Hampshire County.
Recent grants from these funds have supported Catholic Charities, Children’s Home Society, Friends of the Library, Girls on the Run, Hampshire County Arts Council, Hampshire County Conventions & Visitors Bureau, Hampshire Youth Football, Mountaineer Health Center, Romney First United Methodist Church, Springfield Food Pantry, The River House, Sarah’s House, the Town of Romney and the WVU Foundation.
“These funds, like all of our funds, allow multiple donors to make a combined and lasting difference in Hampshire County,” said Pancake. “The Community Foundation accepts contributions from donors and invests these gifts to help foster positive change in the area. In this way, donors’ contributions meet community needs, now and in the future”.
For more information about these grant opportunities, contact Amy at 304-822-7200 or apancake@ewvcf.org.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation and was founded in 2005 to build local, permanent endowments to generate annual charitable grants and scholarships perpetually. Donors build the vision to determine how monies in their funds are granted. Community foundations number more than 800 across America, with 26 in West Virginia, and focus entirely on working with local individuals to build local assets to meet local needs. For more information about the Hampshire County Community Foundation, call 304-822-7200 or visit https://www.ewvcf.org/hampshireccf/
