Breakfast
Sept. 27 - Blueberry muffin, chocolate chip granola bar bite, cheddar cheese cubes, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
Sept. 28 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Sept. 29 - Cherry strudel, cereal, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
Sept. 30 - Breakfast pizza, yogurt, juice, fruit, milk
Oct. 1 - Maple pancake wrap on a stick, bananas, yogurt, juice, milk.
Lunch
Sept. 27 - Spaghetti, cheese bread stick, spring mix salad, applesauce, chilled pears, milk.
Sept. 28 - Sausage gravy, biscuit, tomato slices, hashbrowns, hard boiled egg, mixed fruit, milk.
Sept. 29 - Chicken alfredo, w/w roll, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, peaches, milk.
Sept. 30 - Chili, corn bread, crackers, grilled cheese, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, chilled pears, milk.
Oct. 1 - Pizza, corn, red & green peppers w/dip, fresh fruit, milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.