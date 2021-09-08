Breakfast
Sept. 13 - Strudel, yogurt, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
Sept. 14 - Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Sept. 15 - Sausage biscuit sandwich, fruit, yogurt, juice, milk.
Sept. 16 - Blueberry bread, fruit, yogurt, juice, milk
Sept. 17 - English muffin breakfast sandwich, fruit, yogurt, juice, milk.
Lunch
Sept. 13 - Pulled pork sandwich, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, Great N. beans, chilled peaches, w/w oatmeal cookie, milk.
Sept. 14 - Tangerine chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice pilaf, whole grain chicken egg roll, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Sept. 15 - Nachos, Taco meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, refried beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, vanilla/chocolate pudding, milk.
Sept. 16 - Spaghetti, cheese bread stick, spring mix salad, applesauce, chilled pears, milk.
Sept. 17 - Cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, oven fries, oatmeal cookie, Mandarin oranges, milk.
