Breakfast
Dec. 7 - Bacon & cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Dec. 8 - French toast sticks, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Dec. 9 - Mini bagel/cream cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Dec. 10 - Breakfast Pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Dec. 11 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
Lunch
Dec. 7 - Meatball & cheese hoagie, steamed carrots, mac & cheese, fresh/canned fruit, chocolate pudding, milk.
Dec. 8 - Chicken nuggets, celery w/dip, baked fries, w/w dinner roll, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
Dec. 9 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, broccoli w/dip, canned/fresh, w/w dinner roll, milk.
Dec. 10 - Breaded chicken patty w/lettuce and tomato, broccoli w/dip, baked Doritos, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
Dec. 11 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.