AUGUSTA — On May 31, Chet Rickman and Peyton Daugherty received the 2023 Stacey Morgan Ambassador Eagle Award during the Fifth Grade Promotion Ceremony at Augusta Elementary School.
Chet and Peyton are the seventh and eighth recipients of this top achievement, which has been presented since the passing of Stacey Morgan in 2019. Other recipients include Eva Eglinger, Holly Barnes, Kade Suddath, Marty Pownall, Addisyn Pyles and Levi Richman.
Morgan began teaching in Hampshire County in 2000. She was a reading specialist at John J. Cornwell for two years, then spent the rest of her career at Augusta, teaching fifth grade.
She earned the title of Augusta’s Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year and went on to make that title at the Hampshire County level in 2018.
Morgan was a faithful asset to AES through her caring nature with students for whom she always set high expectations and her collaboration with staff, whom she consistently pushed to do their very best. Stacey loved life, traveling, and making memories, and she encouraged everyone to make memories with family and friends.
Due to her high rank in character, citizenship and being an academic leader in the building, this distinguished award was created in her honor. Students who earn this award possess high achievements in character, citizenship and academics, which they display throughout their entire elementary school career. Recipients are presented with this honor at their Fifth Grade Promotion Ceremony.
This award was presented by Augusta’s principal, Mrs. Omps and Mrs. Morgan’s son Mason. Mason prepared and proudly read a speech about his mother in front of a full cafeteria of fifth-grade students, families, and staff members. Also in attendance were Morgan’s husband, Jason, sister Heather Raley, and mother, Barbara Raley.
Chet earned this award because success can be defined in many ways. At Augusta Elementary, success is defined as being a good person and treating others well. Chet is a truly successful person by this very definition. He gets along with all of his peers and every adult in the building.
He always has a good attitude, keeps a grin on his face and never fails to mind his manners. His fun-loving, laid-back, and respectful demeanor is a true breath of fresh air. Chet relates to everyone without conflict. He doesn’t have a negative thing to say about anyone or anything.
He always has a positive attitude, works to the best of his abilities, is honest, is dependable, and is just a true joy to be around. He has a passion for music and plays various instruments whenever he can, and that passion will serve him well as he grows. Chet has the skills and gifts to lead by a positive and loving example.
Peyton Daugherty earned this award based on his strength of character. He is a determined young man who can be counted on to always try his best, support others, and do the right thing. His willingness to keep working hard even when he finds things extra challenging is a rare and impressive trait, and he has demonstrated that over and over in his academic and social classes. He is helpful in the classroom and around the building, helping to clean up, set up, or whatever is asked of him. He is always respectful to peers and staff. These traits make him very deserving of the recognition given through this award.
