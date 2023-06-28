0628 Augusta Stacey award 1.jpeg

(Left to right) Jason Morgan, Chet Rickman, Peyton Daugherty and Mason Morgan

AUGUSTA — On May 31, Chet Rickman and Peyton Daugherty received the 2023 Stacey Morgan Ambassador Eagle Award during the Fifth Grade Promotion Ceremony at Augusta Elementary School. 

Chet and Peyton are the seventh and eighth recipients of this top achievement, which has been presented since the passing of Stacey Morgan in 2019. Other recipients include Eva Eglinger, Holly Barnes, Kade Suddath, Marty Pownall, Addisyn Pyles and Levi Richman. 

(Left to right) Shelley Daugherty, Barbara Raley, Jason Morgan, Mason Morgan, Brenda Omps and Heather Raley
 Fifth grade teacher Stacy Morgan passed in 2019.
Award Recipients: Chet Rickman and Peyton Daugherty

