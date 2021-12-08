Breakfast
Dec. 13 - Strudel, yogurt, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
Dec. 14 - Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Dec. 15 - Sausage biscuit sandwich, fruit, yogurt, juice, milk.
Dec. 16 - Blueberry bread, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Dec. 17 - English muffin breakfast sandwich, fruit, yogurt, milk.
Lunch
Dec. 13 - Chili, corn bread, crackers, grilled cheese, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, chilled pears, milk.
Dec. 14 - Sausage gravy on biscuit, hash brown, sliced tomato, warm apple slices, scrambled egg, peaches, juice bar, milk.
Dec. 15 - Cook’s choice.
Dec. 16 - Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, variety dressing, w/w roll, apple crisp/fresh fruit, sherbet cup, milk.
Dec. 17 - Chicken nuggets, w/w roll, Pinto beans, red pepper sticks, Ranch dressing, tropical fruit, milk.
