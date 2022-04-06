AES swims
Augusta Elementary School enjoyed swimming at the Hampshire Wellness Center as a PBIS award for the 3rd 9 weeks. We appreciate the collaboration with the Wellness Center staff and our business partners in making this event possible.
Mooving engagement
Laura Staley from Farm Credit reads to students in 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade for Agriculture Literacy Week. The book, “Tales of the Dairy Godmother” was a 1st-grade favorite. Through the story and engaging conversation, students made connections between many of the foods they eat and how they come from the farm. They also discussed different kinds of cows and how a cow is milked, and learned about making ice cream. We appreciated the visit and the books each homeroom received.
Smiles all around
Dr. A. Britton Dolly and his staff visit Augusta Elementary students to discuss proper dental care. During the presentation, students got to make their own toothpaste and received a goodie bag with dental supplies. The school extends its thanks to Dr. Dolly and his staff for the visit. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.