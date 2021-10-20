ROMNEY — The West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind brought dinner and a show to community stakeholders last Thursday, who were invited to engage with the newly unified program.
Last Thursday, a carefully crafted menu developed by the WVSDB Pro-Start program resulted in a delicious collection of food served to Romney business owners, government officials and more.
The menu had an impressive lineup: cranberry pear salad, cider braised chicken with fire roasted apples and a cream sauce, creamy pumpkin penne with fresh basil, roasted red bliss potatoes, caramelized onion and thyme Brussels sprouts and fresh rolls with whipped butter.
During dinner, attendees were serenaded with tunes courtesy of the WVSDB Rock Band (Xander Holstein, Alex Clem, Hunter Ruhl, Gavan Earle and Richard Streeter), directed by music teacher Josh Haza.
Dean of Students Melanie Hesse said that having the event was “exciting” for the school.
“We are very hopeful that, if everything goes well, we can do this multiple times throughout the year,” she said. “We have some very, very talented students supported by some very talented staff.”
It was the school’s very 1st dinner show, and Pro-Start teacher Brian Olden had hopes for the event as well.
“We are looking to build relationships with the community members and business owners in Romney,” he explained.
After stakeholders enjoyed their meal, they were serenaded and entertained with performances from WVSDB’s Tapestry groups, as well as individual students who recited poetry and provided a little bit of comedy.
Centerpieces on each table were 3D-printed black bear figurines, the school’s new mascot, emblazoned with their motto “United and Fierce.”
The school has adjusted the lyrics to the “WVSDB Song” as well, including the phrase “united and fierce” throughout the song. o
