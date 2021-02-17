CHARLESTON — West Virginia 4th- and 5th-grade students can showcase their artistic talents by creating posters for the 2021 Arbor Day contest.
The poster contest theme is “Trees are Terrific...and Growing.”
The West Virginia 2021 poster contest is presented by the West Virginia Division of Forestry, the Urban and Community Forestry Council and the West Virginia Forestry Association.
Teachers whose classrooms will participate in the contest can utilize a free educational guide from forestry. The guide includes in-depth lesson plans, hands-on activities and contest information.
“The guide will teach students about the subject before they create their posters,” said Andy Sheetz, state contest coordinator and partnership coordinator. “Through this contest, students have the opportunity to learn how trees grow and develop an appreciation of what trees provide us.”
Each school may submit 1 entry for 4th-grade and 1 for 5th-grade. Entries must be postmarked by May 3. A state winner will be selected from the 4th-grade and 5th-grade poster entries.
The educational activity guide, contest rules and other information are available online at wvforestry.com/arbor-day-in-schools. Those interested can also call Sheetz at 304-382-9574.
This year, West Virginia Arbor Day is April 9 and National Arbor Day is April 30. Arbor Day has occurred each year since 1872 to celebrate the importance of trees and to encourage tree planting. o
