Elementary and Middle school
Breakfast
May 1 - Mini maple pancakes, cinnamon applesauce cup, yogurt, juice, milk.
May 2 - Pancake parfait, peach cup, yogurt, juice, milk.
May 3 - Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit cup, juice, milk.
May 4 - Extravaganza, banana, juice, milk.
May 5 - Cereal choice, yogurt, apple slices, juice, milk.
Lunch
May 1 - Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, peaches, milk.
May 2 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, milk.
May 3 - Cheeseburger on pretzel bun, seasoned wedge fries, baby cucumbers w/ranch, fresh fruit mix, milk.
May 4 - Pork rib patty, steamed carrots, apple, cheese stick, milk.
May 5 - Spaghetti and meatballs, breadstick, salad, mango chunks, milk.
Middle School Grab & Go Bento Box Lunch
May 2 - Club sandwich, pickle, celery sticks w/dip, mandarin orange cup, apple, milk.
May 4 - Roast beef & provolone sandwich, banana, juice, milk.
Hampshire High School
Breakfast
May 1 - YoGo specialty drink, bagel w/cream cheese, banana, yogurt, juice, milk.
May 2 - WV pancake & sausage sandwich, pineapple cup, juice, milk.
May 3 - French toast sticks, yogurt, watermelon, juice, milk.
May 4 - Breakfast pizza, strawberry cup, juice, milk.
May 5 - Egg & cheese omelet, yogurt, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
Lunch
May 1 - Chicken nuggets, roll, kidney beans, mandarin oranges, pudding, milk.
May 2 - Grilled cheese sandwich or hot dog w/WV chili sauce, sweet potato fries, grapes, milk.
May 3 - Steak salad w/fries or steak & cheese sub, apple, mandarin oranges, milk.
May 4 - Pizza choice (Buffalo/Pepperoni/Cheese) or calzone, tropical fruit, milk.
May 5 - Mac & cheese bowl w/chicken strips or popcorn chicken, peaches, milk.
