13 Italian Exchange Completers
2019-2020
Gavin Abello
Angela Fagga
Leigha Haslacker
Nicole McManamay
Alex Moore
Lisa Orndorff
Taylor Richman
Lastin Whitacre
2018-2019
Lucas Moreland
Savannah Garett
Ali Ginevan
Sierra Moreland
2017-2018
Coltyn Kile
33 German Completers (German National Honor Society members as well as Advanced Placement)
Nicole McManamay
Angela Fagga (GNHS)
Lisa Orndorff
Taylor Richman (GNHS)
Lastin Whitacre (AP, GNHS)
Corin Brinker
Cassidy Hart
Kaley McDermeit (GNHS)
Brandon Davis (GNHS)
Katherine Corbin (GNHS)
Maria Terrazas (AP)
Alexis Orndorff (GNHS)
John Barbe
Kimberly Carr
Tyler Diehl
Savana Stotler
Matthew Kerns
Brae’leigh Riggleman (GNHS)
Seth Eaton
Dalton Keister
Tayler Weidlich
Hannah Shoemaker
Coltyn Kile
Benjamin Lambert
Travis Myers
Jordan Hamilton
Daniel Fontana (AP, GNHS)
Kendra Wolford (GNHS)
Zoe Grim (GNHS)
Kaitlyn Spring (GNHS)
Paige Chaney (GNHS)
Savannah Garett (GNHS)
Sierra Moreland (GNHS)
5 Spanish Completers
Destiny Cole
Danielle Davis
Emma Johnson
Autumn Southerly
Ella Staley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.