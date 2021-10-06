KEYSER — Potomac State College will host Homecoming 2021 activities on campus Saturday, Oct. 16, with members of the community invited to participate.
Honorees this year include Kenneth Haines, Class of 1950, PSC professor emeritus of modern languages, to be awarded the Alumni Achievement award posthumously; A. Jay Root, Mineral County Health Department administrator, will receive the Distinguished Service award; and Logan DelSignore, Class of 2012, a local realtor and entrepreneur will receive the Young Alumni Achievement award.
A Celebration of Life for Kenneth Haines will be held at 10 a.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center. Speakers include Lucas Taylor, PSC Dean of Student Experience; Duke Ebert, a long-time friend; and members of the Keyser Presbyterian Church. Masks are required inside the building. Light refreshments will be served on the Church-McKee Arts Center Plaza following the service.
The women’s soccer team will face Hagerstown Community College beginning at noon, followed by the men’s soccer team facing Hagerstown at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Highland Arts Unlimited will present The Chi-Town Transit Authority in the Church-McKee Arts Center, at 7:30 p.m. This 7-member group has made a life study of the music of Chicago Transit Authority.
Chi-Town brings the soul and sound of the original group as never heard before. Cost is $35 at the door or $30 in advance. For tickets and information please call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465. Potomac State College students get in free with their student IDs. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.