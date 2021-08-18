Breakfast
Aug. 23 - Blueberry mini pancake bites, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice,milk.
Aug. 24 - Chocolate chip waffles, yogurt, pear cups, juice, milk.
Aug. 25 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Aug. 26 - Mini powdered cake donuts, yogurt, peach cup, juice, milk.
Aug. 27 - Egg & cheese breakfast wrap, cereal, banana, juice, milk.
Lunch
Aug. 23 - Tangerine chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice pilaf, whole grain chicken egg roll, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Aug. 24 - Spaghetti, cheese bread stick, spring mix salad, applesauce, chilled pears, milk.
Aug. 25 - Chicken strips, tossed salad, w/w roll, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, cheese stick, milk.
Aug. 26 - Salisbury steak, sweet potatoes, green beans, w/w roll, celery w/ranch dip, chilled pears, milk.
Aug. 27 - Nachos, taco meat cheese, sour cream, salsa, pinto beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, vanilla/chocolate pudding, milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.