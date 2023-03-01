ROMNEY — Romney Elementary School held its annual Living Wax Museum presentations on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

The exhibits were open to the families of RES students, and those traversing through the presentations could learn about different famous people in history and contemporary by “pushing the button” the students made.

Autumn (left) presents as American singer and rapper Missy Elliot to a student strolling through the exhibition.
Luke (left) reenacted as human rights activist Malcolm X.

