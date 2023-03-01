ROMNEY — Romney Elementary School held its annual Living Wax Museum presentations on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week.
The exhibits were open to the families of RES students, and those traversing through the presentations could learn about different famous people in history and contemporary by “pushing the button” the students made.
An annual tradition since 2015 honoring Black History Month, fifth-grade students from Mrs. Hite, Mrs. Massie and Mrs. Parzych’s class all participated.
Varying personalities – such as pop star Lizzo and journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells – took the student’s pickings.
Mrs. Parzych admitted that her students “loved” researching and learning about their characters.
“They all wanted to interrupt each other,” she said of her students who wanted to share the information they learned.
Fifth-grade student Remie shared that she was “really impressed” by her character Katherine Johnson’s math skills. Johnson was a mathematician whose orbital mechanics calculations were critical to the success of the first and subsequent United States spaceflights.
Serenity shared that she chose Michele Obama because she was a lawyer.
She also admitted that she did not want to wear a dress for her presentation, so Mrs. Obama was a better-suited person to portray.
Another student chose Bessie Coleman, the first African American woman and Native American to hold a pilot license. Lacy learned that, unfortunately, Coleman died due to her plane stalling, taking a dive down and ejecting Coleman from 3,000 feet from the ground due to her unfastened seatbelt.
Fifth grade teacher Carrie Massie shared that students were encouraged to choose less known Americans for kids to learn a multitude of characters and not just musicians, for example.
