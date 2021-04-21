Breakfast
April 26 - Pancakes w/syrup, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 27 - Apple strudel, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 28 - Donuts, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 29 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 30 - Remote learning.
Lunch
April 26 - Cream chicken on biscuit, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
April 27 - Cheeseburger, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, graham crackers, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
April 28 - Sloppy Joe sandwich, oven fries, pinto beans, mixed fruit, fresh fruit, milk.
April 29 - Spaghetti w/meatballs, cheese bread sticks, applesauce, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
April 30 - Remote learning.
