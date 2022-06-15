Augusta Elementary School once again honored teacher Stacy Morgan, who passed away in 2019, by honoring rising 5th-graders Addisyn Pyles and Levi Richman for their  excellent moral character, faithful citizenship and academic excelllence throughout their entire elementary school career. The winners (front row, left and right) are shown flanking Stacey’s son, Morgan, with (back) Augusta Principal Brenda Omps, Stacey’s husband, Jason, and 5th-grade teachers Becky McBride and Veronica Veach.  Stacey Morgan, who passed away in 2019 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.