The Summer Learning Academy came to a close last Friday with a field day event at Romney Elementary School. Students from both elementary sites (Romney and Augusta) congregated for a day of outdoor fun and games. From cornhole to ping pong, face painting to bowling and a dance party, there was a little something to interest everyone.ο 

