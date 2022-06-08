At their meeting Monday night, the school board took a few moments to praise students who went above and beyond at the Social Studies Fair earlier this spring.
The following students were state and regional winners:
Jacob McNelis – SES; 1st place at state and regional; The Dawn of Video Game Consoles.
Braylon See and Landon Sirk – RES; 3rd place at state, 1st place at regional; Football Helmets Take Defense on Concussions.
Addisyn Pyles and Taiah Redman – AES; 1st place at state and regional; The Underground Railroad in West Virginia.
Brett Ritz, Evan Ritz and Hunter Fee – SGES; 3rd place at state, 1st place at regional; A History of Lego: Putting Together the Pieces.
Peyton Milleson and Jackson Frazer – RMS; honorable mention at states, 1st place at regional; On the Trail with the CCC in West Virginia.
Silas Nichols – RES; 2nd place at regionals; How do Video Games Affect Behavior?
Ada and Amelia Zerfoss – CBES; 2nd place at regional; Ancient Egypt Mummification.
Wesson Bohrer – SES; 2nd place at regional; The Sioux Tribes.
John Crouse – SES; 2nd place at regional; Cass Through the Years.
Claire Milleson – SGES; 2nd place at regional; The Wizard of Oz; Over 80 Years on the Yellow Brick Road.
Shiloh Wotring and Halanah Kepple – SGES; 2nd place at regional; The Man Behind the Cat.
Luke Bennett – RES; 3rd place at regional; Captain Smith: A Big Stinker?
Ariel Smith and Jaime Loftus – RMS; 3rd place at regional; The History and Evolution of Corsetry.
Calia Herron – RMS; 3rd place at regional; The Football War.
