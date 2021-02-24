Breakfast
March 1 - Cinnamon mini waffle bites, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 2 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 3 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 4 - French toast sticks, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 5 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
Lunch
March 1 - Cream of chicken on biscuit, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
March 2 - Spaghetti w/meatballs, cheese bread sticks, applesauce, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
March 3 - Pizza, corn, carrots w/dip, applesauce, fresh fruit, pretzels, milk.
March 4 - Pork rib patty sandwich, oven fries, baked chips or pretzels, Cojack cheese cubes, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
March 5 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
