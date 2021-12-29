Breakfast
Jan. 3 - Blueberry mini pancake bites, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
Jan. 4 - Chocolate chip waffles, yogurt, pear cups, juice, milk.
Jan. 5 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, cereal, juice, milk.
Jan. 6 - Mini powdered cake donuts, yogurt, peach cup, juice, milk.
Jan. 7 - Egg & cheese breakfast wrap, cereal, banana, juice, milk.
Lunch
Jan. 3 - Pizza, steamed broccoli, salad w/tomatoes/cucumbers, dressings, apple crisp, banana, milk.
Jan. 4 - Tangerine chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice pilaf, whole grain chicken egg roll, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Jan. 5 - Fish w/tarter sauce, w/w roll, jelly, mac & cheese, salad w/tomatoes/cucumbers, mixed fruit, milk.
Jan. 6 - Turkey & dressing supreme, w/w roll, variety jelly, sweet potatoes, Mandarin oranges, banana, green beans, milk.
Jan. 7 - Tomato soup, toasted grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots w/Ranch dressing, pineapple chunks, milk.
