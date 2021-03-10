Breakfast
March 15 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 16 - Egg patties & English muffin, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 17 - Pancakes w/syrup fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 18 - French toast strips, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 19 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
Lunch
March 15 - Spaghetti w/meatballs, cheese bread sticks, applesauce, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
March 16 - Pizza, corn, celery w/dip, applesauce, fresh fruit, fruit juice, milk.
March 17 - Cheeseburger, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, graham crackers, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
March 18 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, broccoli w/dip, w/w dinner roll, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
March 19 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
