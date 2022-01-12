STEM lessons

Middle school CTE students at WVSDB attended a virtual STEM Q&A session on Dec. 14 with Joshua Dobbs, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterbacks. He chatted with students about his career choice as an engineer, his experience working with NASA and how STEM helps with a successful football team.o 

