ROMNEY — On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Romney Elementary School officially inducted their 1st members of the Romney Elementary School Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society.
This organization began when our PBIS team began training to align our expectations for student behavior and how we teach those expectations to students. The team, consisting of Principal Nicole Morris, and teachers Heather Davis, Ashley See and Jody Barnes, discussed what we envision our students modeling inside the school walls and beyond. We want them to be good citizens, hard workers, show kindness to others, and be willing to help those in need. Mrs. Barnes brought the organization to the discussion table, and the team agreed it was something that fit the needs of our school.
The National Elementary Honor Society is opened to the 4th through 6th grades in any elementary school, and is based on the 4 principles of scholarship, responsibility, leadership and service. The students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for 2 consecutive semesters prior to induction. They must show responsibility in their academic work and behavior exhibited in the school and community. The students are required to be leaders within the school and encouraged to be leaders in their community through church, sports, or other organizations such as 4H or Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts. Each member must attend meetings and participate in planning and implementing 4 service projects per school year.
The students’ acceptance into the organization was voted upon the faculty council, consisting of Ashley See, Heather Davis and Amanda Beeman. The students were inducted into the chapter by Mrs. Morris and Mrs. Barnes.
Mr. Pancione, Superintendent of Hampshire County Schools gave special remarks to the students as the 1st of many great leaders and the 1st at doing great things. The chapter also inducted Patty Lipps, Director of PreK-8 Instruction and Title I, as an honorary member, as she models the expectations we hope the students embody. The induction ceremony was attended by special guests Bernie Hott, Dee Dee Rinker and Matthew Trimble, Hampshire County Board Members. Debra Champ was unable to attend and gave special letters to the inductees.
We are very pleased with the large number of students inducted into the chapter, and are very proud of their character and hard work.
The following students were inducted into the NEHS: (4th Grade) Jaden Amos, Hailee Beaver, Aaralynne Berg, Janel Boyles, Sydney Clem, Autumn Dolly, Gracie Hite, Jacob Hite, Blake Ireland, Elizabeth Lee, Serenity Likens, Carleigh McNickle, Bentley Mynhier, Emilia Morris, Abigail Parsons, Kane Richardson, Charlotte See, Sarah May Shoemaker, Baylor Simon, Zylor Simon, Matthew Sions, Liam Taylor, Madelyn Webb, (5th Grade) Nathanyal Adams, Hailey Cunningham, Madison Didawick, Brody Harmon, Klhoe Hoffman, Ayden Johnson, Bryson Mitzel, Mason Rayner, Braylon See, Landon Sirk, Aubree Thomas.
