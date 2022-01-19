Breakfast
Jan. 24 - Chicken on biscuit, pear cup, cereal, juice, milk.
Jan. 25 - Breakfast pizza, Mandarin orange cup, yogurt, juice, milk.
Jan. 26 - French toast minis, fruit, juice, milk.
Jan. 27 - Sausage biscuit sandwich, fruit, yogurt, juice, milk.
Jan. 28 - No school.
Lunch
Jan. 24 - Chicken alfredo, steamed carrots, tossed salad, sliced pears, milk.
Jan. 25 - Spaghetti w/sauce & meatballs, cheese bread stick, spring mix salad, applesauce, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Jan. 26 - Chili, corn bread, crackers, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, chilled pears, milk.
Jan. 27 - Pizza, steamed carrots, salad w/tomatoes/cucumbers, dressings, fruit cocktail, milk.
Jan. 28 - No school.
