CAPON BRIDGE — On Friday, Feb. 11, Capon Bridge Middle School held an assembly to honor the students of the 9 weeks. The students are chosen based on the criteria of working hard. In 6th grade, Brandon Hodge, Gracie Shifflett and Cody White were selected. The 7th grade students chosen were Sarah Cates, Cameron Hawkins, Rachel Chapman and Jacob Sowers. The 8th grade students were Carter Smith, Matthew Medina, Hannah Haines and Rebecca Lockhart.
Also honored were students with perfect attendance, as well as the winners of the social studies fair, math field day and Young Writers contest. We celebrate all of our students and staff.
Pictured are 6th, 7th and 8th grade students of the 9 weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.