AUGUSTA — Two elementary school teachers here have brought $220 to their school from Sonic Drive-Ins in its Limeades for Learning initiative.
Barbara Ray’s project “Summer Send Off!” for grades pre-k to 2 and Veronica Veach’s project “Goodbye Gifts” for grades 3-5 won a $220 donation from the fast-food giant.
The Oklahoma City-based chain donated $1.5 million across the nation to help fund local education needs through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers. The requests came in on May 3 for Teacher Appreciation Day. o
