West Virginia Land and Home Realty

2 UNRESTRICTED wooded AC. fronting a quiet paved country road. Land lays nice, secluded build site at back of property on small ridge w/ electric on the property. Only 1/4 mile from Sideling Hill WMA, 1,500 AC. of public hunting & hiking. Short drive to the Cacapon & Potomac Rivers! 2 AC. $19,900. VMO2003422
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
