Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Renovated
AUGUSTA - Ranch style, 3 BRs, 1 BA featuring a full unfinished basement. New interior paint, new HVAC, completely remodeled full bathroom and kitchen. Fully usable 1 acre property complete with all public utilities. Perfect location for easy access to employment, schools and shopping. Experience what the quiet life in West Virginia has to offer! $169,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
