West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Great lot ready for your camper or cabin w/cleared build site & potential for mountain views. The lot is at the very back of the subdivision for privacy & seclusion. County maintained roads, power at the street & gates installed on the property. 7.33 AC. $42,500. WVHD2001250
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.