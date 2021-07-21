West Virginia Land & Home Realty

Masterfully restored farmhouse w/spacious rooms. Land has ATV trails galore & a stream flows through the property, right by the house. Extremely private & loaded with game; bucks, bear, turkeys & coyotes. 200 AC. $499,900. WVMI2000076
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
