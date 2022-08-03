West Virginia Land and Home Realty

All wooded parcel borders Scarlet Oak Lane & Foxes Hollow Road, conveniently located just a few miles outside the Town of Romney in the small community of Hamilton Estates. Priced under seller’s purchase price for a quick sale. 5.21 AC. $45,000. WVHS2002202
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
