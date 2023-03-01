Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Mountain Views
Paw Paw - 3-bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful hard wood floors, spacious kitchen and adjoining dining area. Full finished basement has a full bath and enormous additional living space! 2-car attached garage. Sitting on just over an acre, this property is completely unrestricted. A large yard provides just the right amount of space. Close proximity to Cumberland, MD, Berkeley Springs, WV and Winchester, VA. $242,500.
