Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Romney - 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, on an 0.91 acre lot with fenced rear yard and a partially finished basement. There’s room for the whole family. Create your own outdoor oasis, start a garden, or add a pool. Plus, the partially finished basement provides extra space for your hobbies, a home gym, or storage. Only minutes from local schools, hospital, wellness center, restaurants and retail centers. $199,900.
