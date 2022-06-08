West Virginia Land and Home Realty

5 Parcels-Lots 32, 34, 35, & 36 are very unique, they adjoin the North River (989 ft. of river frontage) on one side & Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area on the other. Lot 22A is home to the 3BR/1BA Cabin. Here you have the best of both worlds for the avid outdoorsman. Being sold As-Is. 11.28 AC. $199,900. WVHD2000826
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
