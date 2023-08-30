West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Recreational mecca in the heart of George Washington Nat’l Forest & Trout Pond recreation area; easy build site just off the road; fiber internet & underground electric; short drive to Rock Cliff Lake & community access point to national forest. Hunt, fish or hike. 2.61 AC. $29,900. WVHD2001668
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.