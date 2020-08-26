West Virginia Land and Home Realty

21 Wooded AC. w/mountain views. Whether you want to camp or build a get-away or a permanent home, you won’t be disappointed. Hunt, hike, ride ATVs, watch the wildlife or fish/swim in the nearby Capon River. 21.14 AC. $74,900. WVHS114534
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
