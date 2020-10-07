Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Quiet and Private
Augusta - Located down a picturesque country back road, this property has space for plenty of room to grow and lots of land to roam. 2-story home with wrap-around deck, 3 BRs, 2 full BAs, brand new kitchen appliance package and a full sized partially finished basement. Quiet setting on 6.2 acres adjoining over 7,000+ acres of Short Mountain Wildlife Management area. $194,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.