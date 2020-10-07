Quiet and Private

 Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Augusta - Located down a picturesque country back road, this property has space for plenty of room to grow and lots of land to roam. 2-story home with wrap-around deck, 3 BRs, 2 full BAs, brand new kitchen appliance package and a full sized partially finished basement. Quiet setting on 6.2 acres adjoining over 7,000+ acres of Short Mountain Wildlife Management area. $194,900.

Craig See

304-813-1092

