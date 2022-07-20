West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice Cabin situated on 10+ wooded AC. Cabin has 3 BR, spiral staircase to Loft BR & 1 BA; cathedral ceiling; woodstove; covered front porch to enjoy the views and watch the wildlife. Great spot for a hunting camp or a weekend getaway. 10.43 AC. $195,000. WVHS2002082
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
