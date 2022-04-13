West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Great Cabin w/beautiful screened-in porch to enjoy beautiful sunny or fall days. Home is being sold furnished, minus personal items. Easy access & located in Short Mountain SD, 8,000 AC. of public hunting within walking distance. 2.98 AC. $165,000. WVHS2001602
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.