Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Vintage Victorian Home
Romney - Large kitchen w/multiple sinks, floor to ceiling pantry, breakfast nook, summer kitchen, laundry and full bath. Small secondary stairway leads to a secret room perfect for a small studio or office. Formal dining area, living area, foyer and 2nd parlor/sitting room. Second story has 3 BRs, full bath and second kitchen. Fireplaces in nearly every room. Side patio, front porch all on 1 acre. $189,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
