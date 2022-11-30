Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Ideal Location
Romney - 4 BR, 1 BA ranch style home featuring a full, partially finished basement. Spacious rooms, functional kitchen and fabulous master suite! Situated on just over a quarter acre, offering a low-maintenance solution with lovely trees and a covered patio. Ample storage equipped with a detached 1 car garage and an additional storage building completely eliminating all storage issues. $199,900.
