Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Forested 20.46 Acre lot
Bluffs on the Potomac, Springfield - Privacy, views & easily accessible from almost any Metropolitan area. Hunt, camp or build. Electricity available, river access from within the HOA & well maintained roads. $89,900.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
