Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Escape to the country
Romney - Ranch style home on 4.48 acres of giant oak hardwoods with a twinkling stream. Seamless floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fully enclosed and heated sunroom combined with a spacious Kitchen and living area. Numerous storage buildings. Completely UNRESTRICTED with easy access direct from a state-maintained road. Located near multiple public access points to the South Branch of the Potomac River and the small mountain town of Romney, WV. Easy access via US Route 50. $205,000.
